Soccer-Handanovic second Inter player this week to test positive for COVID-19

Samir Handanovic has become the second Inter Milan player this week to test positive for COVID-19, and the goalkeeper will be unavailable for the weekend game against Sassuolo, the Serie A leaders said on Wednesday. The Inter captain's positive test came a day after full back Danilo D'Ambrosio was found to have contracted the virus. A team news conference scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to concerns about further cases.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that the Covid-19 test that Samir Handanovic underwent this morning has come back positive," an Inter statement said. "The Nerazzurri goalkeeper is already in quarantine at home." Slovenian Handanovic has played every game, across all competitions, for Inter this season, and has played a key role in helping Antonio Conte's side move into a strong position to win a first league title in 11 years.

Inter go into the weekend nine points clear of second-placed rivals AC Milan at the top of the standings having played 27 games, and 10 ahead of champions Juventus in third.

