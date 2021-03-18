Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea march into Champions League quarters with win over Atletico

Substitute Emerson made sure of the victory with a 94th-minute strike on the break for Chelsea's second goal. Atletico were left to rue referee Daniele Orsato's decision not to give a penalty when, with the score at 0-0, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta underhit a back pass and put his arm around Yannick Carrasco who went down in the box.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 04:23 IST
Soccer-Chelsea march into Champions League quarters with win over Atletico

Chelsea beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014 as Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri were on target to give coach Thomas Tuchel's rejuvenated team a 3-0 aggregate win. Ziyech squeezed the ball under Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 34th minute of the last-16 second leg as he connected with a cross from Timo Werner who had raced down the left after being fed by fellow German Kai Havertz.

The three players involved in the goal had come under pressure after falling short of expectations since they arrived as big-money signings at Stamford Bridge last summer. Substitute Emerson made sure of the victory with a 94th-minute strike on the break for Chelsea's second goal.

Atletico were left to rue referee Daniele Orsato's decision not to give a penalty when, with the score at 0-0, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta underhit a back pass and put his arm around Yannick Carrasco who went down in the box. The leaders of Spain's La Liga struggled to pierce Chelsea's defence with the tireless N'Golo Kante providing extra protection from midfield.

Coach Diego Simeone hauled off Uruguay striker Luis Suarez in the 59th minute and replaced him with Angel Correa to little effect as he failed to repeat his feat of 2014 when he masterminded a Champions League semi-final win over the Blues. The visitors finished the game with 10 men after Stefan Savic was shown a red card in the 82nd minute for elbowing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the chest at a corner.

The win left Chelsea unbeaten in 13 games since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as coach in January. He has engineered a turnaround founded on a defence that has let in only two goals under the German, who led Paris St Germain to last year's final. "This is another top performance with a deserved win," Tuchel told BT Sport although he conceded he had been a "bit frightened" by the penalty scare.

"They tried to press up very high in the first half but they opened up some spaces in the back of the midfield and we could exploit it and then scored a fantastic goal. It gave us a lot of confidence," he said. Simeone said Chelsea deserved the win. "The first game was more even but today they were superior to us. We tried to press them high and make it hard for them to play out from the back and we managed that occasionally," the Argentine said.

"I won't look for excuses and whether or not it was a penalty. The referee made his decision. They were better than us and when your opponent is better you have to congratulate them." (Additional reporting by Richard Martin in Barcelona Editing by Toby Davis) ((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.netr.pmartin87@gmail.com;) )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Australia pulls out of Russia, China meets due to COVID-19

Australia will not send teams to the junior world championships in Russia and the World University Games in China in August due to COVID-19, Swimming Australia SA said on Thursday. With the health and safety of the athletes and staff being ...

North Korea ignores US offer for talks, citing its hostile policy

North Korea said Thursday it will ignore a US offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy on the North, days after Washington said it reached out to Pyongyang through various channels.The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first fore...

Mauritian climate activist holds underwater protest to protect seagrass

In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the worlds largest seagrass meadow.Holding a placard reading Youth Strike ...

U.S. students to retrace path of abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin met virtually on Wednesday with 22 college students who will retrace the journey of Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass to Ireland 175 years ago to escape slavery.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021