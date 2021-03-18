Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Damian Lillard scores 50 as Blazers rally

Damian Lillard made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to cap a season-best 50-point effort as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to post a dramatic 125-124 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard, who also had 10 assists, was fouled by Eric Bledsoe before making both attempts. New Orleans' Zion Williamson saw his short bank shot bounce off the rim as time expired. NFL: San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to historic six-year deal

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed a six-year deal worth $138.06 million to stay with the franchise, his agency said on Wednesday. The deal includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, NFL Network said. Lebron James wants an NBA franchise after Fenway stake

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA franchise after taking a stake in Boston-based Fenway Sports Group (FSG). "My goal is to own a team, own an NBA team," he said after the Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on Tuesday night. Reports: Washington nabs CB William Jackson on $42M deal

Free agent cornerback William Jackson agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Washington Football Team, according to multiple reports. Jackson, 28, was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and had the best season of his career in 2020 based on Pro Football Focus grades. Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

Russian world number eight Andrey Rublev has joined U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev in criticising ATP Tour's current rankings system during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the revised rules do not fairly reward performance. Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year. Roundup: Iowa State reportedly hires UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger is expected to be named the next Iowa State coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Otzelberger, 43, was 29-30 in two seasons at UNLV and had a 70-33 record at South Dakota State (2016-19) prior to taking over the Rebels' program. Voluntary vaccination for Russian athletes going to Olympics, says sports minister

Russian athletes going to this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on a voluntary basis, Russian news agencies cited Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin as saying on Wednesday. The International Olympic Committee has said getting the vaccine is "encouraged" but not compulsory for athletes. NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin alone in 6th on all-time goals list

Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. Tokyo Games creative head Sasaki resigns over derogatory remark

Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki said he has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks towards women to hit Games organisers. Sasaki, who was the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies at this year's Games, said he had told a planning group through a group chat that Naomi Watanabe could play a role as an "Olympig". Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him "drained" but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next month's Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this week's Honda Classic. Westwood posted his second consecutive runner-up finish in as many weeks on Sunday and then visited Augusta National where he played 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday in preparation for the April 8-11 Masters.

