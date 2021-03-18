Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the Premier League fixtures from March 19-21. All times GMT. March 19, Friday

Fulham v Leeds United (2000) * Leeds won the reverse fixture 4-3 and are looking for their first double over Fulham since 1984-85 in the second division.

* No team has scored fewer goals at home this season than Fulham (eight goals) while Leeds have scored more goals away from home (24) than they have at home (19). * Leeds' Illan Meslier has nine clean sheets in the Premier League this season and is looking to become the youngest goalkeeper (21) to keep 10.

March 20, Saturday Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (2000)

* Brighton have never lost to Newcastle in the Premier League (W3 D4). * Newcastle have lost seven of their last nine away matches (W1 D1).

* After Neal Maupay (seven goals), Brighton defender Lewis Dunk is their next highest scorer with four goals. March 21, Sunday

West Ham United v Arsenal (1500) * West Ham have beaten Arsenal only three times in their last 24 Premier League home games (D8 L13).

* Arsenal have completed the Premier League double over West Ham 11 times, more than against any other club. * Arsenal have won more points in London derbies this season (13 points) than any other team.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1930) * Villa have lost 11 of their last 12 games against Spurs in all competitions.

* Another league defeat for Spurs will give manager Jose Mourinho a 10th loss in a season for the first time in his career. * Spurs' Harry Kane has scored five times against Villa in three league games while Gareth Bale notched his first senior hat-trick at Villa Park in 2012. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

