Champions League: Bayern Munich advance to quarter-finals with win over Lazio

Bayern Munich progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals for the 19th time, a new record in Europe's elite club competition, after a 2-1 win over Lazio in the second-leg match here. They had previously been level with Barcelona on 18. In the first-leg match, Bayern Munich had thrashed Lazio 4-1.

While the visitors settled quickly, the home side looked the more likely scorers and they were presented with the chance to extend their aggregate advantage in the 33rd minute when Leon Goretzka was pulled down by Vedat Muriqi as he tried to get on the end of a corner. Robert Lewandowski duly sent Pepe Reina the wrong way from the spot to find the net for the seventh game in a row in all competitions.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled Bayern Munich's lead midway through the second half before Marco Parolo pulled one back for Lazio in the closing stages. (ANI)

