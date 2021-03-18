Tokyo 2020 president: shocked at creative head's derogatory comments on entertainer

Tokyo 2020 president: shocked at creative head's derogatory comments on entertainerReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:16 IST
The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee said she was shocked and surprised at its creative head's derogatory comments about a female Japanese entertainer.
"It should have never happened," President Seiko Hashimoto said at a news conference. She said she accepted his resignation offer, considering gender equality as a priority for the organisation.
Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki, who handles the opening and closing ceremonies for the Games, said he had resigned over his derogatory comments.
