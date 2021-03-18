Left Menu

Morgan has given an identity to England in white-ball cricket: Flintoff

Former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff lavished praise on Eoin Morgan and said the "modern-day captain" has given England cricket an identity in white-ball cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 09:58 IST
Morgan has given an identity to England in white-ball cricket: Flintoff
England skipper Eoin Morgan. Image Credit: ANI

Former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff lavished praise on Eoin Morgan and said the "modern-day captain" has given England cricket an identity in white-ball cricket. Visitors' skipper Morgan on Tuesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first England cricketer and fourth overall to play 100 T20Is.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat in the third T20I against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Flintoff highlighted how England had an on-off success in the longest format of the game but in white-ball cricket, Morgan has done something which no other player could ever do.

"In my opinion England's greatest modern day captain as he's done something no other could ever do .We've always had on / off success in test cricket and we still do .But in white ball cricket he's finally given @englandcricket an identity and have become consistently the best," Flintoff tweeted. Earlier this week, after becoming the first England cricketer and fourth overall to play 100 T20Is, Morgan almost cried listening to star batsman Jos Buttler's words before the visitors took on the field in the third T20I.

"It nearly brought me to tears to be honest," Morgan told the host broadcaster after England's win. "It meant a huge amount, He's a great friend of mine, our families are quite close, and playing in 100 games is a proud moment for me. But just the words that he said, really did sort of warm my heart and I'm very grateful for it," he added.

In the match, India skipper Virat Kohli played an unbeaten inning of 77 to guide India to 156/6, but the total did not prove to be enough as Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made light work of the chase to hand England a victory by eight wickets. Buttler and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively. With the win in the third T20I, England has now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to historic six-year dealSan Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed a six-year deal worth 138.06 million to stay with the fra...

3 civilians killed, 11 injured in Kabul blast targeted at bus with government employees

Three people were killed and 11 more were injured in a targeted bomb attack on a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Communication and IT on Thursday morning, TOLO News reported. The Kabul police said the incident took place at 730 lo...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairsLawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replaceme...

Equity gauges up on firm global cues, Hindalco top gainer

Equity benchmark indices were in the green during early hours on Thursday tracking strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in economic growth this year. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 299 points or 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021