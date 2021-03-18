Left Menu

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha off to winning start

Hockey Bihar, Delhi Hockey, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins on day one of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 here on Wednesday.

18-03-2021
Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha off to winning start at Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship on Wednesday. (Photo/ Hockey India website). Image Credit: ANI

Hockey Bihar, Delhi Hockey, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins on day one of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 here on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Hockey Bihar overpowered Hockey Himachal to win 11-0 in their Pool G clash. Ravi (29', 38', 50', 56') scored four goals while Danish (26', 30', 55') scored three goals. Praful Dhodray (33'), Pankaj Jasrotia (36'), Ravikant Kumar (12') and Bhavuk (4') scored a goal each.

In another Pool G clash, Delhi Hockey edged out Hockey Arunachal 3-1. Delhi Hockey's Rohit (20', 34') put his side in the lead but Hockey Arunachal fought back to equalise through Rahul (24'). Captain Anil's (40') goal ensured that Delhi Hockey got off to a winning start in the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021. In Pool H, Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Gujarat by a resounding 17-0 margin. Sushanta Singh Moirangthem (22', 25', 42', 43', 49', 60') netted six goals to steer his side to a big win. Rohit Singh Ningthoujam (1', 6', 7', 11') & Captain Dipu Laishram Singh (3', 37', 39', 57') scored four goals each whereas, Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (9') and Borish Singh Kshetrimayum (44') and Yumnam Rishi (23') chipped in with one goal each.

Also in Pool H, Hockey Maharashtra marched to a 15-0 victory over Le Puducherry Hockey. Arjun Santosh Hargude (6', 26', 28', 30', 59') was the star of the show with five goals. Aakshay Jadhav (27', 38', 44', 50') scored four goals. Jay Kale (6', 31') scored two goals while Nilesh Shah Vansh (20'), Deepank Chavan (17'), Balwant Singh Gadiwale (56') and Captain Raju Durga Tushar (46') picked up a goal each. In Pool A, Hockey Odisha defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 5-0 courtesy of goals from Pratap Toppo (18', 21'), Satish Munda (4'), Ankit Majhi (43') and Abhisek Topno (45').

In Pool C, Hockey Jharkhand eased to a 14-0 win against Kerala Hockey. Adisan Minj (11', 22', 27') and Captain Sukhnath Guria (8', 38', 39') registered hat-tricks for their side. Sumit Barwa (30', 40'), Binit Toppo (56', 60'), Abhishek Tigga (3', 35') scored two goals each. Amit (48') and Deepak Soreng (17') scored a goal each. (ANI)

