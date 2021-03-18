Sports News Roundup: Iowa State reportedly hires UNLV coach; Rays outslug Pirates and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to a historic six-year deal

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed on a six-year deal worth $138.06 million to stay with the franchise, his agency said on Wednesday. The deal includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, NFL Network said.

Lebron James wants an NBA franchise after Fenway stake

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA franchise after taking a stake in Boston-based Fenway Sports Group (FSG). "My goal is to own a team, own an NBA team," he said after the Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on Tuesday night.

Spring training roundup: Rays outslug Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow struck out seven over four innings and the Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 10-9 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Bradenton, Fla. Glasnow still gave up four runs on six hits but fared far better than Pirates starter Mitch Keller, who gave up eight runs on 10 hits over two innings.

Reports: Washington nabs CB William Jackson on $42M deal

Free-agent cornerback William Jackson agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Washington Football Team, according to multiple reports. Jackson, 28, was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and had the best season of his career in 2020 based on Pro Football Focus grades.

Roundup: Iowa State reportedly hires UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger is expected to be named the next Iowa State coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Otzelberger, 43, was 29-30 in two seasons at UNLV and had a 70-33 record at South Dakota State (2016-19) before taking over the Rebels' program.

WTA roundup: Russians roll in St. Petersburg

The four Russians in action Wednesday all earned victories at the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy. Top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova, and Vera Zvonareva all advanced to the quarterfinals while Anastasia Gasanova moved on to the second round.

Voluntary vaccination for Russian athletes going to Olympics, says sports minister

Russian athletes going to this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be vaccinated against COVID-19 voluntarily, Russian news agencies cited Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin as saying on Wednesday. The International Olympic Committee has said getting the vaccine is "encouraged" but not compulsory for athletes.

Tokyo Games creative head Sasaki resigns over the derogatory remark

Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki said he has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks towards women to hit Games organizers. Sasaki, who was the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies at this year's Games, said he had told a planning group through a group chat that Naomi Watanabe could play a role as an "Olympic".

Boxing: Gibraltar honors Whyte, Povetkin with special coin ahead of rematch

Britain's Dillian Whyte said it was a "great honor" to feature on a new 2 pounds coin issued by the Gibraltar government to commemorate his "Rumble on the Rock" rematch with Alexander Povetkin on March 27. Russian Povetkin, who knocked out Jamaica-born Whyte in the fifth round of their first fight in London last August, also features on the coin.

Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him "drained" but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next month's Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this week's Honda Classic. Westwood posted his second consecutive runner-up finish in as many weeks on Sunday and then visited Augusta National where he played 36 holes on Monday and 18 on Tuesday in preparation for the April 8-11 Masters.

