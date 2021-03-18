Cricket-Pakistan player tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

A member of the Pakistan squad set to travel to South Africa next week has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's cricket board (PCB) said. The PCB named a 35-member squad last week to play three one-dayers and four Twenty20 Internationals in South Africa before they move to Zimbabwe for two tests and three 20-overs matches. The squad are assembling in Lahore on Thursday before a training camp begins on Friday.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:02 IST
The squad are assembling in Lahore on Thursday before a training camp begins on Friday. They will play a couple of intra-squad 50-overs matches before leaving for South Africa on March 26. "A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men's national cricket team on Tuesday," the PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. "If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being re-tested."

