Left Menu

Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot

Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazios slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.That meant four German coaches in the last eight as Bayerns Hansi Flick joined Chelseas Thomas Tuchel, Liverpools Jrgen Klopp and Borussia Dortmunds Edin Terzic.Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute for his 39th goal in all competitions this season, and his 10th in seven games.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:10 IST
Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot

Robert Lewandowski made sure it was a comfortable evening for Bayern Munich as the defending champion eased into the Champions League quarterfinals. Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.

That meant four German coaches in the last eight as Bayern's Hansi Flick joined Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp and Borussia Dortmund's Edin Terzic.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute for his 39th goal in all competitions this season, and his 10th in seven games. Lewandowski calmly sent his former Bayern teammate Pepe Reina the wrong way after Lazio's Vedat Muriqi was judged to have held Leon Goretzka as they jostled for position at a corner. Lewandowski had the chance to reach 40 goals but the Polish striker hit the post with a low drive from outside the penalty area. Choupo-Moting came off the bench to replace Lewandowski and soon scored Bayern's second off a defense-splitting pass from David Alaba in the 73rd, chipping the ball over Reina. ''Lazio are not a bad team so we took them very seriously from the first minute,'' Choupo-Moting told broadcaster Sky. ''I felt immediately that I had the space. It was a super pass from David.'' The game was long since out of Lazio's reach when Marco Parolo headed in a free kick in the 82nd. That marked Bayern's seventh game in a row conceding at least one goal. ''The attack is very strong and we play with a lot of risk, we know that,'' Flick told broadcaster Sky. ''It's important for us to keep playing like this and defend from the front to put our opponents under pressure.'' Flick added that he held talks on Wednesday with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic following reports in German media of a rift between the two over transfer policy.

Bayern has reached at least the quarterfinals in nine of its last 10 Champions League campaigns, with the sole miss coming with a 3-1 aggregate loss to Liverpool in the last 16 in 2019. Bayern coach Flick opted not to risk goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has a cold, or forward Kingsley Coman, who has a minor muscle problem. Neuer's stand-in Alexander Nübel acquitted himself well in stopping a tame header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic early on, in a rare flicker of ambition for Lazio before the penalty put the game out of the Italian club's reach. He could do little about Parolo's late header after poor marking by the Bayern defense. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena slams Centre over privatisation of national assets

Shiv Sena on Thursday raised questions over the credibility of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyals assurance in Lok Sabha that Indian Railways will never be privatised while slamming the Centre for its pro-privatisation policies. Railway ...

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath led UP government of stalling environment-related works initiated by the previous government, saying it has led to a high level of pollution in several cities ...

Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash

Four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday, while nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, officials said. The bl...

Skootr launches Skootr FinSave, a new company to meet growing demand for financial services in the office segment

New Delhi India, March 18 ANIPRNewswire Skootr, Indias foremost Premium Managed Office Space provider today announced the launch of Skootr FinSave, a new enterprise, offering, 360-degree Leasing Solutions to large and mid-sized Corporates. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021