Andre Russell thanks PM Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

West Indies player Andre Russell has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 11:32 IST
West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies player Andre Russell has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica. "I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace," Russell said in a video posted on Wednesday by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica.

Earlier this month, Jamaica had thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines. In a tweet, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness had said, " I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support." On March 8, Made-in-India vaccines had reached Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

Last week, former West Indies cricketers Vivian Richards, Richie Richardson, Jimmy Adams and Ramnaresh Sarwan had thanked PM Modi for helping the Caribbean countries by providing Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. In March, Antigua and Barbuda received 1,75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of which 40,000 were donated to the country under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

"I would like to thank India for the wonderful contribution made to our country which is the vaccine. We thank you so much on behalf of the Antiguan and Barbudan people. We look forward, also that in the future, continued relationship. Thank you very much Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the High Commission of India. We also thank all of the people in India for such a kind gesture," Richards had said in a video posted on Twitter by the High Commission of India in Guyana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

