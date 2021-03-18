Left Menu

Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:45 IST
Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC
ICC logo Image Credit: ANI

Three men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Africa and Asia -- pathway tournaments to the 2022 showpiece event in Australia -- have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game's governing body ICC said on Thursday.

The Asia A Qualifier, which was due to be hosted between April 3 and 9, involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, will now be played in Kuwait between October 23 to 29.

The decisions were taken due to new restrictions being put in place by several participating countries to suspend sporting activities to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 variants, therefore giving no opportunity for teams to sufficiently train. The other contributing factor was the extensive quarantine requirements for the visiting teams on their return to their respective countries.

The men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa A and B Qualifiers were due to take place in South Africa in April this year and have been rescheduled to October 25-31.

Qualifier A involves Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles, Swaziland, and Uganda, while Qualifier B includes Botswana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, St Helena, and Tanzania. ''The postponements were confirmed as a result of the process undertaken for the ICC's comprehensive contingency planning of COVID-19 after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities,'' the world body said in a statement. ''The ICC men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier is now confirmed to take place between 24 and 27 November in Nigeria involving Kenya, Nigeria, and the top teams from the Sub Regional Africa A and B Qualifiers respectively to allow sufficient time for the sub-regional qualifiers to be completed.'' Also, the ICC U19 men's World Cup Asia Division 2 has also been canceled as Thailand is unable to host due to COVID-19 restrictions and there is no other suitable hosting option. Bhutan, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Thailand were confirmed to participate in the Division 2 event. Oman and Singapore have now been promoted to the U19 Men's CWC Asia Qualifier scheduled in September in the United Arab Emirates, as a result of both teams having the best records in the previous five editions of the U19 men's CWC qualifiers.

The ICC U19 men's World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifier has been postponed to August 7-13 from June 2021 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions where hosts Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone will compete for two U19 men's Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier spots. ''The dates for the U19 Men's CWC Africa Qualifier have been confirmed as 25 September to 1 October and will be hosted by Nigeria with Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda also competing for one spot in the West Indies in early 2022,'' the governing body said.

The ICC women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier which is a qualifying tournament to the showpiece event in 2023 has been rescheduled to October to 3-11 from September to ease regional calendar congestion involving hosts Botswana, Cameroon, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says topic of potential Xi-Biden meeting not on agenda at Alaska talks

Chinas foreign ministry said on Thursday that the topic of a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden is not on the agenda at the Sino-U.S. talks in Alaska at the moment.But during that dialogue, b...

Soccer-Dutch fans snap up tickets for World Cup experiment

Dutch fans took just half an hour to snap up all the tickets for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Latvia this month after the Netherlands allowed 5,000 spectators to attend the match as part of a study that could help get fans back into...

SC stays hearings in HCs on Covid vaccines, issues notices on pleas of manufacturers

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ongoing hearing related to COVID-19 vaccines in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts. It also sought responses from the Centre and others on pleas of the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech seeking transf...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup James Hardens triple-double keeps Nets rollingJames Harden totaled 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the fourth quarter and continued thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021