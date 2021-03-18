Left Menu

The way we played football is how I imagine it: Flick after win over Lazio

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is satisfied with how his team performed during the victory over Lazio and said that "the way we played football is how I imagine it".

ANI | Munich | Updated: 18-03-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 12:47 IST
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick (Photo/ FC Bayern Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is satisfied with how his team performed during the victory over Lazio and said that "the way we played football is how I imagine it". Bayern Munich progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals for the 19th time, a new record in Europe's elite club competition, after a 2-1 win over Lazio in the second-leg match here.

They had previously been level with Barcelona on 18. In the first-leg match, Bayern Munich had thrashed Lazio 4-1. "It was important that we won the game. Lazio defended well and closed down spaces. The goal we conceded leaves us with a slight bitter taste. The way we played football is how I imagine it. Now we hope that we get a good opponent and turn in two top performances. We are relaxed about the draw and happy to be in the quarter-finals. These are the best eight in Europe who'll play each other. We're happy to be there and to have crowned our performance in Rome with a win today, and we deserve to be in the quarter-finals," the club's official website quoted Flick as saying.

While the visitors settled quickly, the home side looked the more likely scorers and they were presented with the chance to extend their aggregate advantage in the 33rd minute when Leon Goretzka was pulled down by Vedat Muriqi as he tried to get on the end of a corner. Robert Lewandowski duly sent Pepe Reina the wrong way from the spot to find the net for the seventh game in a row in all competitions.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doubled Bayern Munich's lead midway through the second half before Marco Parolo pulled one back for Lazio in the closing stages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

