Left Menu

Rugby-England's Genge urges social media firms to verify users after death threats

Genge received the messages after footage surfaced of him not clapping Wales players off the pitch when they beat England 40-24 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last month. England Rugby condemned the posts and urged fans to stand against online abuse by reporting offensive tweets.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:02 IST
Rugby-England's Genge urges social media firms to verify users after death threats

England prop Ellis Genge has called on social media platforms to step up efforts to identify users who resort to racial abuse after he was sent death threats following England's Six Nations rugby match against Wales. Genge received the messages after footage surfaced of him not clapping Wales players off the pitch when they beat England 40-24 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last month.

England Rugby condemned the posts and urged fans to stand against online abuse by reporting offensive tweets. "I'd like to see people have to be verified or something - some sort of verification," Genge, 26, told Sky Sports.

Genge said he was mainly concerned by messages that had been sent from anonymous accounts. "I'm not a big fan of people hiding behind keyboards," he said. "If it was a normal account ... I honestly wouldn't be bothered at all, it's more so the fake accounts that wind me up, not the actual verbals coming from them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says topic of potential Xi-Biden meeting not on agenda at Alaska talks

Chinas foreign ministry said on Thursday that the topic of a potential meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden is not on the agenda at the Sino-U.S. talks in Alaska at the moment.But during that dialogue, b...

Soccer-Dutch fans snap up tickets for World Cup experiment

Dutch fans took just half an hour to snap up all the tickets for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Latvia this month after the Netherlands allowed 5,000 spectators to attend the match as part of a study that could help get fans back into...

SC stays hearings in HCs on Covid vaccines, issues notices on pleas of manufacturers

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ongoing hearing related to COVID-19 vaccines in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts. It also sought responses from the Centre and others on pleas of the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech seeking transf...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup James Hardens triple-double keeps Nets rollingJames Harden totaled 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the fourth quarter and continued thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021