Left Menu

Adapted to any system the opponent played: Tuchel on Chelsea's win over Atletico Madrid

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said the victory over Atletico Madrid was a deserved one before adding that his side "adapted to any system the opponent played".

ANI | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:25 IST
Adapted to any system the opponent played: Tuchel on Chelsea's win over Atletico Madrid
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel (Photo/ Chelsea Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said the victory over Atletico Madrid was a deserved one before adding that his side "adapted to any system the opponent played". Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the second-leg match here on Thursday.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson scored one goal each in the match to power the Premier League side into the quarter-finals of the competition. In the first-leg match, Chelsea had registered a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid. "It was a very good performance. We go through and that was deserved. It was an unbelievable team effort from the guys on the pitch, the guys on the bench and even the guys in the stands! It was a really big win for us and a deserved win. The amount of effort and intensity from the team in both legs was outstanding and incredible," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We missed four key players but everybody else stepped up so I'm very happy. There were moments when we were excellent with the ball, we had brave and courageous defending, and adapted to any system the opponent played. It was a big win, a deserved win and I'm super happy for my players," he added. Ziyech scored in the 34th minute before Emerson added another goal to Chelsea's tally in the 90+4th minute. Interestingly, Chelsea have conceded just two goals in 13 games in all competitions since Tuchel took over on January 26.

In the Premier League, Tuchel's men are placed on the fourth spot on the table with 51 points from 29 games. The table is topped by Manchester City, who have amassed 71 points from 30 games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks cheer dovish Fed; Lira eyes cenbank decision

Emerging market stocks made handsome gains on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its dovish stance, while Russias rouble rebounded after a sanctions threat-driven slide and Turkeys lira firmed ahead of a key central bank meeting. ...

FACTBOX-Turkey's history of banning parties

Turkeys top appeals court prosecutor has filed a case with the Constitutional Court to close the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, the third largest party in parliament. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties w...

PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 mn Indians gain access to safe water since 2006

The PepsiCo Foundation on Thursday said it has helped 27 million people gain access to safe water since 2006 in India.Globally, the foundation has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water in the same period, out of which...

Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021

Poland has reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.Also Read Poland s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021