Sports News Roundup: Russians roll in St. Petersburg; Washington nabs CB William Jackson on $42M deal and more

Devidscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: James Harden's triple-double keeps Nets rolling

James Harden totaled 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the fourth quarter and continued their surge with a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Brooklyn won its sixth straight game, extended its franchise-record road winning streak to eight games, and beat Indiana for the second time in its 14-1 tear since Feb. 9. The Nets overcame a 16-point, second-quarter deficit and chipped away at it before surging ahead in the final 12 minutes. NFL: San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to a historic six-year deal

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed on a six-year deal worth $138.06 million to stay with the franchise, his agency said on Wednesday. The deal includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, NFL Network said.

Reports: Washington nabs CB William Jackson on $42M deal

Free-agent cornerback William Jackson agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Washington Football Team, according to multiple reports. Jackson, 28, was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and had the best season of his career in 2020 based on Pro Football Focus grades.

Roundup: Iowa State reportedly hires UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger is expected to be named the next Iowa State coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Otzelberger, 43, was 29-30 in two seasons at UNLV and had a 70-33 record at South Dakota State (2016-19) before taking over the Rebels' program.

NHL roundup: Rangers' Mika Zibanejad enjoys record night in 9-0 win

Mika Zibanejad collected a natural hat trick and tied an NHL record by producing six points during a seven-goal second-period outburst Wednesday night as the host New York Rangers routed the Philadelphia Flyers 9-0. The seven goals were one shy of the franchise's record for a period, set when they scored eight in a 12-1 win over the California Golden Seals on Nov 21, 1971. The Rangers hadn't scored seven goals in a single game since a 7-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 15, 2016.

WTA roundup: Russians roll in St. Petersburg

The four Russians in action Wednesday all earned victories at the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy. Top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova, and Vera Zvonareva all advanced to the quarterfinals while Anastasia Gasanova moved on to the second round. ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in Acapulco

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece outserved big-hitting American John Isner on Wednesday en route to a 6-3, 6-2 win in the second round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico. Tsitsipas won 24 of his 25 first-serve points and never faced a breakpoint. Isner won just 19 of 32 first-serve points and had his serve broken three times.

Spring training roundup: Rays outslug Pirates

Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow struck out seven over four innings and the Rays held on for a 10-9 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at Bradenton, Fla. Glasnow still gave up four runs on six hits but fared far better than Pirates starter Mitch Keller, who gave up eight runs on 10 hits over two innings.

Tokyo Games creative head resigns over the derogatory remark

Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki said he has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks towards women to hit Games organizers. With only four months left before the Olympics begin, the departure of the chief director for the opening and closing ceremonies is another blow to the 2020 Games, which were postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boxing: Gibraltar honors Whyte, Povetkin with special coin ahead of rematch

Britain's Dillian Whyte said it was a "great honor" to feature on a new 2 pounds coin issued by the Gibraltar government to commemorate his "Rumble on the Rock" rematch with Alexander Povetkin on March 27. Russian Povetkin, who knocked out Jamaica-born Whyte in the fifth round of their first fight in London last August, also features on the coin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

