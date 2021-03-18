Left Menu

Tendulkar hails India and WI Legends' 'competitive spirit' in Road Safety World Series game

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday hailed the "competitive spirit" of the Indian and the West Indies legends' teams in the Road Safety World Series T20.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 18-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 13:35 IST
Tendulkar hails India and WI Legends' 'competitive spirit' in Road Safety World Series game
West Indies Legends skipper Brian Lara and India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar (Image: Road Safety World Series). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday hailed the "competitive spirit" of the Indian and the West Indies legends' teams in the Road Safety World Series T20. Tendulkar-led India Legends stormed into the final after beating West Indies by 13 runs on Wednesday. 424 runs were scored in the game between India and West Indies Legends but Tendulkar said the competitive spirit that the 22 men showed stood out for him.

"More than the 424 runs scored in this match, I feel it was the competitive spirit with which the teams played today that stood out. Fantastic effort by all the 22 men," Tendulkar tweeted. The contest between and Lara and Tendulkar was the most awaited one of the tournament even though the two had locked horns last year in the opening match of the series.

Chasing 219 to win, the Windies were restricted to 206 for 6 in 20 overs by India. Needing 24 in 12 balls, Indian seamers R Vinay Kumar and Irfan Pathan bowled their heart out to help India win. Earlier, riding on Tendulkar's half-century and Yuvraj's entertaining 20-ball 49 not out -- comprising of six sixes and a four -- saw India score 218 for three in 20 overs.

Other than Tendulkar and Yuraj's crucial knocks, Sehwag (35), Yusuf Pathan (37) and Mohd Kaif (27) contributed with the bat, too. India was off to a rollicking start with Sehwag taking on the attack from ball one by driving left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn through covers. It was no stopping for Sehwag who was in an attacking mood while Tendulkar took his time but the Multan of Sultan got out in the sixth over. Later, Tendulkar -- continuing from the last game -- cracked another half-century. He also had a 53-run partnership with Kaif before the latter was dismissed by Ryan Austin.

On course for a century, Tendulkar chipped Best's full delivery which went to Kirk Edwards, who came up with a brilliant effort at deep point. Yuvraj and Yusuf, later, destroyed the Windies attack in the death overs with some big hits. The stylish south-paw slammed six sixes in the last two overs. The 19th over saw Yuvraj hit leggie Mahendra Nagamootoo for four hits over the rope while the next two came in the last over off Suleiman Benn. Despite those big hits, Yuvraj was stranded on 49. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks cheer dovish Fed; Lira eyes cenbank decision

Emerging market stocks made handsome gains on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its dovish stance, while Russias rouble rebounded after a sanctions threat-driven slide and Turkeys lira firmed ahead of a key central bank meeting. ...

FACTBOX-Turkey's history of banning parties

Turkeys top appeals court prosecutor has filed a case with the Constitutional Court to close the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP, the third largest party in parliament. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties w...

PepsiCo Foundation helps 27 mn Indians gain access to safe water since 2006

The PepsiCo Foundation on Thursday said it has helped 27 million people gain access to safe water since 2006 in India.Globally, the foundation has helped more than 55 million people gain access to safe water in the same period, out of which...

Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021

Poland has reported 27,278 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year.In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,984,248 cases and 48,388 deaths.Also Read Poland s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021