The Hundred: Ellyse Perry to play for Birmingham Phoenix

Australia's Ellyse Perry is set to represent Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 18-03-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 14:50 IST
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Ellyse Perry is set to represent Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. After joining the franchise, Perry said she can't wait to go over to the UK and get involved in The Hundred, set to begin on July 21. The tournament's final will be played at the Lord's on August 21.

"I can't wait to come over to the UK and get involved in The Hundred this summer. It's fantastic to see how it's put women's cricket in the spotlight and attracted so many of the world's top players to come and play in it. "I'm looking forward to helping introduce a new generation to cricket and hopefully inspiring them to pick up a bat and ball themselves," ESPNcricinfo quoted Perry as saying.

Birmingham Phoenix will be coached by Ben Sawyer, who termed Perry a "world-class cricketer". "Ellyse is a world-class cricketer who would improve any team and we are thrilled that she will be turning out for us at Birmingham Phoenix this summer. I've been lucky to work with her over a number of years and I know her quality and work ethic will be a huge asset to us and the whole competition," Sawyer said.

The Hundred is the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) competition and it was scheduled to be played in 2020 with eight teams. However, the tournament was postponed until this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

