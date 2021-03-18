Left Menu

Juan Ferrando tests positive for COVID-19

The club will continue to monitor the situation and provide all the necessary support, the club said in a statement.It said that rest of its players and staff have tested negative.FC Goa is and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:24 IST
Juan Ferrando tests positive for COVID-19

Indian Super League team FC Goa's head coach Juan Ferrando has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating, the club said on Thursday.

''The gaffer is in good health at the moment and showing no symptoms. The club will continue to monitor the situation and provide all the necessary support,'' the club said in a statement.

It said that rest of its players and staff have tested negative.

''FC Goa is and will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19. Testing continues to be done with rigour for the entire team. The rest of the players and staff have all tested negative,'' the club said.

The club also urged that anyone who came in contact with Ferrando in the past few days to get themselves tested and take necessary precautions. FC Goa had finished fourth in the ISL, which concluded on March 13 with Mumbai City emerging champions.

Ferrando had led the team to the semifinals where it suffered a 5-6 loss in a tie-breaker to Mumbai City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Prannoy crashes out

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing All England Open while HS Prannoy crashed out of the competition. Lakshya Sen defeated Frances Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21- 17 in the second round while world...

Motor racing-Jeddah to be F1's fastest and longest street circuit

Formula One unveiled its longest and fastest street circuit on Thursday, predicting top speeds of 322kph and wheel-to-wheel racing when Saudi Arabia hosts a race for the first time in Jeddah in December.Organisers said the Dec. 5 night race...

Thinking of imposing night curfew: Mumbai Mayor on rising COVID-19 cases

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the city and considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. I think imposing a nig...

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases jump, capital Kyiv imposes tough restrictions

New coronavirus infections spiked to their highest level in Ukraine since November on Thursday, prompting the capital Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday.Kyivs lockdown echoes similar measures to be introduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021