Left Menu

All England Open: Satwiksairaj, Ponappa crash out in mixed doubles

India mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:27 IST
All England Open: Satwiksairaj, Ponappa crash out in mixed doubles
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

India mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open. The duo was defeated by Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 21-19, 21-9 in the second round.

The match proved to be a one-sided affair as the Japanese duo triumphed over the Indian duo in just 35 minutes. On Wednesday, Lakshya Sen knocked out Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand. Lakshya defeated Kantaphon in the first round in two straight sets (21-18, 21-12).

India shuttlers HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, and Sai Praneeth also started their All England Open campaign on a high, winning their respective first-round games on Wednesday. However, ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the event after retiring hurt in the first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt.

For Prannoy it was an easy victory as he defeated Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren in two straight sets 21-10, 21-10 while Sameer had to toil hard for his win as Ygor Coelho from Brazil gave him a tough fight. Prannoy will now face star Japanese badminton player Kento Momota in the second round while Sameer will meet Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen on Thursday.

Earlier, ace India shuttler PV Sindhu cruised to the second round of the All England Open with a win over Malaysia's Soniia Cheah. Sindhu overcame the first-round challenge as she won 21-11, 21-17 in 39 minutes. Also, the Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankirerddy progressed to the second round of the showpiece event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Prannoy crashes out

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing All England Open while HS Prannoy crashed out of the competition. Lakshya Sen defeated Frances Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21- 17 in the second round while world...

Motor racing-Jeddah to be F1's fastest and longest street circuit

Formula One unveiled its longest and fastest street circuit on Thursday, predicting top speeds of 322kph and wheel-to-wheel racing when Saudi Arabia hosts a race for the first time in Jeddah in December.Organisers said the Dec. 5 night race...

Thinking of imposing night curfew: Mumbai Mayor on rising COVID-19 cases

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday said she is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the city and considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. I think imposing a nig...

Ukraine's COVID-19 cases jump, capital Kyiv imposes tough restrictions

New coronavirus infections spiked to their highest level in Ukraine since November on Thursday, prompting the capital Kyiv to impose a tight lockdown for three weeks starting on Saturday.Kyivs lockdown echoes similar measures to be introduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021