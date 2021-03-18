Rugby-Gilpin appointed new World Rugby CEO

Left Menu

World Rugby has appointed interim chief executive Alan Gilpin as its new CEO to replace Brett Gosper, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 15:51 IST
World Rugby has appointed interim chief executive Alan Gilpin as its new CEO to replace Brett Gosper, the sport's governing body said on Thursday. Gilpin, who joined World Rugby in 2014, had previously been the organisation's COO as well as managing director of the Rugby World Cup since 2016.

Gosper left his role in January after nearly nine years to take over as the head of the National Football League (NFL) in Europe and the United Kingdom. "Alan is well known and very well respected by the rugby family through his roles... and I have long admired his passion, energy, innovation and leadership skills," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a news release.

"His intimate knowledge of the business of the sport, the opportunities and challenges we collectively face... and his excellent leadership and stakeholder relations skills make him the stand-out and right choice for this role at an important and exciting time for the sport globally."

Gilpin said he was "immensely proud" to take up the role and recognised the biggest challenge was to navigate the sport through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as furthering welfare and injury prevention for players at all levels of the game. He added that the governing body was talking to potential World Cup hosts to ensure long-term hosting certainty.

"We are already in discussions with potential hosts for the men's and women's World Cups in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031," he said.

