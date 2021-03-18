Partnership with DSF will support budding boxers in the country, says Mary Kom

Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, one of India's leading sports technology companies on Thursday announced a partnership with the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF) to support six talented and budding female boxers from Imphal. Through this partnership, DSF will facilitate training and provide educational and financial assistance to these promising boxers for the next year.

Founded by Mary Kom, Padma Vibhushan and Olympic medalist, and her husband K Onkholer Kom, MKRBF currently offers free, world-class training, nutritional support, lodging, education, medical and competition-related expenses to over 87 talented underprivileged youth. Through this partnership under the DSF Elite vertical -- which aims to groom young talented athletes to compete nationally and internationally in different sports -- comprehensive support will be provided to select girls from underprivileged backgrounds aspiring to take up boxing as a competitive sport. The support will include year-round gold standard technical training, apparel and equipment, accommodation, tournament exposure, diet and nutrition, education and tuition, and other extracurricular activities.

Advertisement

Mary Kom, the celebrated Indian boxer, Olympian, and Founder of MKRBF, said: "We are grateful for Dream Sports Foundation to partner with us and help these young athletes during one of the most important stages in their lives. DSF has done some exceptional work through its young athlete development program, Stars of Tomorrow. We are sure that this partnership as well will support budding athletes in the field of boxing to achieve their true potential and realise their goals." MKRBF has produced three women boxers who have won medals in national and international competitions and aims to coach and nurture many more young boxers who have the potential to win competitions on a global stage. The Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation aims to promote boxing as a sport to vulnerable youth in North-Eastern India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)