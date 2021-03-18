Left Menu

Soccer-Pressure mounting on stuttering table-toppers Atletico

The pressure is mounting on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid as they continue to stutter in their quest for a first domestic league title since 2014. Diego Simeone's side have won just two of their last five Liga fixtures, seeing their 10-point lead slashed to four by second-placed Barcelona and six by Real Madrid in third.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:13 IST
Soccer-Pressure mounting on stuttering table-toppers Atletico

The pressure is mounting on La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid as they continue to stutter in their quest for a first domestic league title since 2014.

Diego Simeone's side have won just two of their last five Liga fixtures, seeing their 10-point lead slashed to four by second-placed Barcelona and six by Real Madrid in third. Their disappointing form continued on Wednesday as they crashed out of the Champions League in the last-16 after a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea to depart 3-0 on aggregate.

Simeone said that far from allowing his side to concentrate solely on their domestic title bid, the exit was a blow. "I always think you want to be winning games, going through to the latter stages of such great competitions," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's visit of lowly Alaves.

"The Champions League was really tough for us this season. "We need to learn from this, improve and reset on Thursday in order to be back at it on Friday raring to go and ready to play each remaining game we've got with all we can."

If Atleti are to kick on and bounce back with a league triumph, Simeone's charges will need to arrest their decline since the onset of the new year. They have won eight of 16 games, keeping only three clean sheets in 2021.

Hot on their heels are Barcelona, who travel to fifth-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday. The Catalans will look to build on the new-found feel-good factor at the club after Joan Laporta was elected as president.

Lionel Messi's recent upturn in form, which has seen him score 10 times in his last nine games in all competitions, means they are well-placed to capitalise on any Atletico slip-up. On Saturday, Real Madrid travel to mid-table Celta Vigo as they look to remain in the title mix on a day that also sees Athletic Bilbao face second-bottom side Eibar in a Basque derby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Medupi and Kusile power stations corrected defects

From improving the balance sheet to correcting defects at the Kusile and Medupi power plants, Deputy President David Mabuza says the task team on Eskom is pleased with the progress of the recently-appointed transformation management office ...

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: Khushbu Sundar files nomination from Thousand Lights constituency

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar on Thursday filed her nomination as Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate from Thousand Lights assembly constituency for upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. Ahead of her nomination filing, she conducted a roadsh...

Belarus opposition says OSCE and U.N. ready to help negotiate with authorities

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the United Nations were ready to mediate in any negotiations between her and the government. They a...

All England Open: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Prannoy crashes out

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the ongoing All England Open while HS Prannoy crashed out of the competition. Lakshya Sen defeated Frances Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21- 17 in the second round while world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021