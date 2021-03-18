Rugby-Daly at centre for England against Ireland

Left Menu

Elliot Daly will replace the injured Henry Slade at outside centre for England in their final Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday in the only change to the side that beat France last week.

Daly, who has been England's regular fullback for three years after switching from the wing, was dropped to the bench against France but looked sharp when coming on as a replacement. His first start for England in 2016 was also at centre, after a handful of appearances in the position off the bench, but since then he has always played in the back three.

With Slade ruled out with a calf injury, the only other change to the squad is the addition of Harlequins centre Joe Marchant to the bench. England are seeking a fourth successive victory over Ireland, who are second in the standings on 11 points while defending champions England are fourth, on 10. The title will go to either France or Wales, who meet in Paris on Saturday.

England team to face Ireland 15. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 7 caps) 14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 50 caps) 13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 51 caps) 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 92 caps) (C) 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 65 caps) 10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 76 caps) 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 108 caps) 1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 66 caps) 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 30 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 43 caps) 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 47 caps) 5. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 20 caps) 6. Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, 22 caps) 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 32 caps) 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 60 caps) Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens, 58 caps) 17. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 27 caps) 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 11 caps) 19. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps) 20. Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 12 caps) 21. Dan Robson (Wasps, 11 caps) 22. Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 5 caps) 23. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 4 caps)

