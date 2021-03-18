Left Menu

Top cueists for All India snooker tourney in city

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:01 IST
Top cueists for All India snooker tourney in city

Top players including reigning IBSF 6-Reds World champion Laxman Rawat, former world billiards champ Sourav Kothari and veteran cueist Rafath Habib among others will be vying for top honours in the Saleem Snooker Academy-Jhillmill All India Open Snooker tournament beginning here on March 20.

The tournament, organised by Saleem Snooker Academy, has attracted 170 entries from across the country, a press release said here.

Apart from Rawat Sourav Kothari and Habib, other leader players include Dhvaj Arya, Anuj Uppal, Faisal Khan, Panudrangaiah, Dilip Kumar, Girish R and Shivam Arora, city-based cueist Shri Krishna, a former National billiards champion) and R Varun Kumar are in the fray.

Dilip Kumar (RSPB), Peter Paul (RSPB), K Rakesh, Anupama Ramachandran (former Under-16 World Champion), George Fernandez and G Prabhu, who play and train under former Tamil Nadu state champion S A Saleem at Saleem Snooker Academy are also part of the draw.

The tournament would be held on a knockout basis with inital round of matches to be played on best of five frames format, while matches from round of 64 to quarter finals would be best of 7, semifinals best of 9 affairs and the finals best of 11.

The final would be played on March 28.

International referee R B Ganesh is the chief referee for the tournament.PTI SS BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai top cop transferred due to serious mistakes by some of his colleagues: Minister

A day after Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he was transferred after some of his colleagues committed serious and unforgivable mistakes.In his first pub...

EU threat of tougher vaccine export controls backed by heavyweight governments

The European Commissions threat to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to countries with higher vaccination rates that are not reciprocating, including Britain, won backing from Germany, France and Italy, EU officials and diplomats said.The ...

ED attaches asset of TMC youth leader, brother in cattle-smuggling case

The ED on Thursday said it has attached an asset of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra and his arrested brother Vikas Mishra in a money-laundering case linked to alleged cross-border cattle smuggling.It said a provisional order for attachment of...

Over 10% of healthcare workers inoculated

South Africa has successfully inoculated more than 10 of its healthcare workers through the Sisonke Study, as more vaccine vials are expected to arrive this weekend.To support the countrys risk-based, three-phased National COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021