Top cueists for All India snooker tourney in city

Top players including reigning IBSF 6-Reds World champion Laxman Rawat, former world billiards champ Sourav Kothari and veteran cueist Rafath Habib among others will be vying for top honours in the Saleem Snooker Academy-Jhillmill All India Open Snooker tournament beginning here on March 20.

The tournament, organised by Saleem Snooker Academy, has attracted 170 entries from across the country, a press release said here.

Apart from Rawat Sourav Kothari and Habib, other leader players include Dhvaj Arya, Anuj Uppal, Faisal Khan, Panudrangaiah, Dilip Kumar, Girish R and Shivam Arora, city-based cueist Shri Krishna, a former National billiards champion) and R Varun Kumar are in the fray.

Dilip Kumar (RSPB), Peter Paul (RSPB), K Rakesh, Anupama Ramachandran (former Under-16 World Champion), George Fernandez and G Prabhu, who play and train under former Tamil Nadu state champion S A Saleem at Saleem Snooker Academy are also part of the draw.

The tournament would be held on a knockout basis with inital round of matches to be played on best of five frames format, while matches from round of 64 to quarter finals would be best of 7, semifinals best of 9 affairs and the finals best of 11.

The final would be played on March 28.

International referee R B Ganesh is the chief referee for the tournament.PTI SS BN BN

