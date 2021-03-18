Left Menu

Alpine skiing-More races cancelled, Kriechmayr takes men's super-G title

The women's super-G in the Swiss resort was also cancelled but home skier Lara Gut-Behrami had already secured that title. The cancellations followed a similar wipe-out of the downhills on Wednesday and pushed Frenchman Alexis Pinturault and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova closer to the overall men's and women's World Cup titles respectively.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:10 IST
Alpine skiing-More races cancelled, Kriechmayr takes men's super-G title

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr took the men's Alpine skiing World Cup super-G globe without leaving the starting hut on Thursday after the season's final speed race in Lenzerheide was cancelled due to fog. The women's super-G in the Swiss resort was also cancelled but home skier Lara Gut-Behrami had already secured that title.

The cancellations followed a similar wipe-out of the downhills on Wednesday and pushed Frenchman Alexis Pinturault and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova closer to the overall men's and women's World Cup titles respectively. Vlhova is 96 points clear of Gut-Behrami, while Pinturault leads Switzerland's Marco Odermatt by 31 with only the giant slaloms and slaloms to come.

The Slovak is on course to become her country's first overall World Cup winner. Odermatt was runner-up in the super-G standings, 83 points behind Kriechmayr, and the two speed race cancellations have dealt a big blow to his hopes of closing the gap on Pinturault.

Kriechmayr added the super-G globe to downhill and super-G gold medals won at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo last month. He was the first Austrian since Hannes Reichelt in 2008 to win the super-G globe. "It's sad to lose this race (to the weather) but the feeling now is pretty nice," said Kriechmayr.

Former world champion Reichelt, 40, announced his retirement on Wednesday and had been due to say farewell as a race forerunner. The Austrian skied to the finish line anyway, wearing a Tyrolean jacket and lederhosen shorts, after the globes had been handed out. He was then doused in champagne by coaches and team mates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Pakistan suffer resurgence of COVID-19 cases

India and Pakistan reported a big jump in new coronavirus infections on Thursday, driven by a resurgence in cases in their richest states.In efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Punjab state in India extended a night curfew across nine d...

Par panel asks govt to improve performance of DMS

A parliamentary panel on Wednesday pulled up the government for poor performance of the Delhi Milk Scheme DMS whose revenue has declined in the last two fiscal years and called for immediate measures. Dismal performance has been observed wi...

Mumbai top cop transferred due to serious mistakes by some of his colleagues: Minister

A day after Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he was transferred after some of his colleagues committed serious and unforgivable mistakes.In his first pub...

EU threat of tougher vaccine export controls backed by heavyweight governments

The European Commissions threat to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to countries with higher vaccination rates that are not reciprocating, including Britain, won backing from Germany, France and Italy, EU officials and diplomats said.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021