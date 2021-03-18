Gary Stead impressed with depth in New Zealand squad

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is impressed with the depth of the squad as he believes they have enough players to pick from in the absence of key players for the series. Kane Williamson will be missing the whole series with an elbow injury, Ross Taylor has been ruled out of at least the first game in Dunedin and Colin de Grandhomme is also unavailable as he has surgery on an ankle problem that has plagued his season.

The first ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be the first time since 2014 that neither Williamson nor Taylor will feature in an ODI for New Zealand. "It is exciting as coach when you sit around the selection table and start looking at the names you expect to keep coming through the way they are developing. It's hard to write 15 names down when there could be up to 30 vying for those spots, that's a good place to be though," ESPNcricinfo quoted Stead as saying.

Advertisement

"The strength of New Zealand cricket at the moment is seen in the Blackcaps but it's also driven from below that with our New Zealand A programmes, the domestic game as well is also in good heart because we are producing people who perform well when they come to international level," he added. Stead feels that Devon Conway and Will Young will get a spot in the side while all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is an option for the middle order depending on the balance of the side.

"They are two positions in the order that we have a lot of faith in and strength in New Zealand cricket. The opportunity for Devon and Will to come in is really exciting for them. They are both fine players which we've seen in our domestic formats and also international cricket to date," Stead said. The first ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be played at University Oval, Dunedin on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)