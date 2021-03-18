Left Menu

Cologne diocese abuse cover-up report clears archbishop of breach of duty

A team of German lawyers said on Thursday they had found no evidence that the Archbishop of Cologne had breached his duty in his response to cases of sexual abuse, but criticised and named several other senior church officials. In an 800-page report into the handling of abuse cases in the archdiocese of Cologne between 1975 and 2018, criminal lawyer Bjoern Gercke said he had found more than 200 abusers and more than 300 victims in files.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:22 IST
Cologne diocese abuse cover-up report clears archbishop of breach of duty

A team of German lawyers said on Thursday they had found no evidence that the Archbishop of Cologne had breached his duty in his response to cases of sexual abuse, but criticised and named several other senior church officials.

In an 800-page report into the handling of abuse cases in the archdiocese of Cologne between 1975 and 2018, criminal lawyer Bjoern Gercke said he had found more than 200 abusers and more than 300 victims in files. His report named the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Hesse and Joachim Meisner, who died in 2017 and was Woelki's predecessor as archbishop of Cologne, as having breached their duty to clear up abuse cases.

Hesse did not immediately comment on the report's findings. "There were years of chaos, a perceived lack of competence and misunderstanding," said Kerstin Stirner, one of Gercke's legal team.

Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki commissioned the Gercke report after refusing to allow the publication of the findings of a first investigation which he said was flawed and not legally sound. In an initial move, Woelki suspended two church officials, the diocese said. They were named as Auxiliary Bishop Dominikus Schwaderlapp and church official Guenter Assenmacher.

Neither commented immediately on the decision. Critics had accused Woelki of being reluctant to conduct a full investigation and his actions have caused anger among victim groups.

Woelki said he would read the report and send it to Rome. He will hold a news conference next week on personnel consequences. "This is a first step," he told reporters. "To uncover what happened and what is happening, to clear up any cover-up and to name those responsible."

Several German bishops have warned that the events in Cologne were damaging the Catholic Church in Germany, and the Church worldwide has for years struggled to deal with allegations of child abuse. Cologne, with its landmark Gothic Cathedral, has the largest membership of any diocese in the German-speaking world but for months it has been difficult to get an appointment to leave the church.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Pakistan suffer resurgence of COVID-19 cases

India and Pakistan reported a big jump in new coronavirus infections on Thursday, driven by a resurgence in cases in their richest states.In efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Punjab state in India extended a night curfew across nine d...

Par panel asks govt to improve performance of DMS

A parliamentary panel on Wednesday pulled up the government for poor performance of the Delhi Milk Scheme DMS whose revenue has declined in the last two fiscal years and called for immediate measures. Dismal performance has been observed wi...

Mumbai top cop transferred due to serious mistakes by some of his colleagues: Minister

A day after Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he was transferred after some of his colleagues committed serious and unforgivable mistakes.In his first pub...

EU threat of tougher vaccine export controls backed by heavyweight governments

The European Commissions threat to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to countries with higher vaccination rates that are not reciprocating, including Britain, won backing from Germany, France and Italy, EU officials and diplomats said.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021