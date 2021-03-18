Left Menu

Rugby-France team unchanged for Wales showdown in Six Nations

Romain Ntamack, Dupont's usual partner, was back from injury last weekend but did not play and Jalibert's display means he is chosen again for a game France must win to stay on course to secure the championship.

France coach Fabien Galthie has kept faith with his starting lineup as they face Wales in a pivotal Six Nations clash on Saturday a week after their last-gasp defeat by England.

Matthieu Jalibert will start again at flyhalf alongside Antoine Dupont after a sterling performance at Twickenham, where Les Bleus lost 23-20 after conceding a late try. Romain Ntamack, Dupont's usual partner, was back from injury last weekend but did not play and Jalibert's display means he is chosen again for a game France must win to stay on course to secure the championship.

"We chose him for a simple reason, he was excellent against England," Galthie told a news conference on Thursday. "He was solid, he kicked perfectly and performed well in the way he managed the game against very tough opposition."

Wales will claim the Grand Slam if they prevail in Paris, while France must beat them, and Scotland in their rescheduled game, and grab at least a bonus point to win the title. Team:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Damian Penaud, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 6-Dylan Cretin, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Romain Taofifenua, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Swan Rebbadj, 20-Anthony Jelonch, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Romain Ntamack, 23-Arthur Vincent

