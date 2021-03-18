Left Menu

Soccer-Copa del Rey final to be held behind closed doors - Spanish FA

"Thus, the Andalusian Government's Health Department and the RFEF have come to the agreement that the game will take place behind closed doors at the Cartuja." There was no mention of whether this season's Copa final, between Barcelona and Athletic, scheduled for April 17 would also be played without fans under the same restrictions.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:28 IST
Soccer-Copa del Rey final to be held behind closed doors - Spanish FA

The postponed 2019-20 Copa del Rey final will be held behind closed doors, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday. It had been hoped that delaying the game, which sees Basque rivals Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad clash, until April 3 would allow the return of fans following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported on Wednesday that the RFEF planned to allow the Cartuja Stadium in Seville to operate at 20-25% of its 60,000 capacity. However, Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias said the government would block the move, adding that it was "not opportune" to have fans returning to stadiums so soon.

The RFEF issued a statement on Thursday saying: "The current epidemic, and the established restrictions, where the borders of the Autonomous Community of Andalusia and the Province of Sevilla are closed, means that it is not feasible for fans who don't live in the local area to attend the game. "This was relayed to both clubs, who said they would accept and back any decision that the RFEF took.

"In particular, the fact that fans from neither side would be able to travel to the game was taken into account. "Thus, the Andalusian Government's Health Department and the RFEF have come to the agreement that the game will take place behind closed doors at the Cartuja."

There was no mention of whether this season's Copa final, between Barcelona and Athletic, scheduled for April 17 would also be played without fans under the same restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Pakistan suffer resurgence of COVID-19 cases

India and Pakistan reported a big jump in new coronavirus infections on Thursday, driven by a resurgence in cases in their richest states.In efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Punjab state in India extended a night curfew across nine d...

Par panel asks govt to improve performance of DMS

A parliamentary panel on Wednesday pulled up the government for poor performance of the Delhi Milk Scheme DMS whose revenue has declined in the last two fiscal years and called for immediate measures. Dismal performance has been observed wi...

Mumbai top cop transferred due to serious mistakes by some of his colleagues: Minister

A day after Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he was transferred after some of his colleagues committed serious and unforgivable mistakes.In his first pub...

EU threat of tougher vaccine export controls backed by heavyweight governments

The European Commissions threat to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to countries with higher vaccination rates that are not reciprocating, including Britain, won backing from Germany, France and Italy, EU officials and diplomats said.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021