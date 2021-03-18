Left Menu

Irfan Pathan terms Karthik's Nidahas Trophy knock 'best by an Indian'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday labelled Dinesh Karthik's 29-run knock in the final of the Nidahas Trophy as one of the best innings ever played by an Indian.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:38 IST
Irfan Pathan terms Karthik's Nidahas Trophy knock 'best by an Indian'
Dinesh Karthik (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday labelled Dinesh Karthik's 29-run knock in the final of the Nidahas Trophy as one of the best innings ever played by an Indian. It was on March 18, 2018, when wicket-keeper batsman Karthik's carnage helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the final of the Nidahas Trophy against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Reliving the moments, Dinesh Karthik shared a post from the final of the Nidahas Trophy and wrote: "A night to remember". To this tweet, Irfan Pathan replied: "One of the best inning by an Indian."

India beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the final match of the tournament as Karthik's flat-six off the last ball of the match took the Rohit Sharma-led side home. In the final, Bangladesh had scored a challenging 166 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Team India found themselves reeling at 98 for the loss of four wickets. The wicket of Manish Pandey in the 18th over and Vijay Shankar's sluggish innings only added to the pressure as the required run-rate increased. With 34 runs still needed of the last two overs, in walked Karthik and bludgeoned the Bangladesh bowling attack. The wicket-keeper batsman hammered the first three balls to the boundary as India scored 22 runs from the penultimate over.

On the last ball when Men in Blue needed five runs, Karthik smashed a flat six over extra cover to hand India a victory not many could imagine. His eight-ball knock included two fours and three sixes and he was adjudged Man of the Match. Karthik will now be seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to commence from April 9. KKR failed to qualify for the playoffs last season and Karthik finished with 169 runs from 14 games. The cash-rich league will kick off with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns. KKR will square off against SunRisers Hyderabad in their first match of the tournament on April 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Pakistan suffer resurgence of COVID-19 cases

India and Pakistan reported a big jump in new coronavirus infections on Thursday, driven by a resurgence in cases in their richest states.In efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, Punjab state in India extended a night curfew across nine d...

Par panel asks govt to improve performance of DMS

A parliamentary panel on Wednesday pulled up the government for poor performance of the Delhi Milk Scheme DMS whose revenue has declined in the last two fiscal years and called for immediate measures. Dismal performance has been observed wi...

Mumbai top cop transferred due to serious mistakes by some of his colleagues: Minister

A day after Param Bir Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said he was transferred after some of his colleagues committed serious and unforgivable mistakes.In his first pub...

EU threat of tougher vaccine export controls backed by heavyweight governments

The European Commissions threat to block exports of COVID-19 vaccines to countries with higher vaccination rates that are not reciprocating, including Britain, won backing from Germany, France and Italy, EU officials and diplomats said.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021