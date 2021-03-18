Left Menu

NZ vs Ban: 50-over format is our strongest at the moment, says Domingo

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Thursday said that the national team has the strongest 50-over side at the moment.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:51 IST
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Thursday said that the national team has the strongest 50-over side at the moment. Bangladesh and New Zealand will lock horns in three ODIs, beginning Saturday and this will be a part of the ODI Super League. Bangladesh has never beaten New Zealand in their backyard ever before.

"It is a great opportunity for us to do something that no Bangladeshi side has done before," Domingo said. "We are all excited by it. It is my first tour to New Zealand with Bangladesh. I have been here previously with South Africa. I know it's a tough place to tour, but it is a great opportunity for some of these younger players," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying. "There's a World Cup three years away and New Zealand is one of the top sides in the world. If you want to be serious contenders in India, you have to put in big performances in a series like this. I think the 50-over format is our strongest format at the moment. If you look at the team's performance in the World Cup and if you look at the averages of the players, we have some good numbers in one-day cricket," he added.

Bangladesh had last defeated West Indies at home 3-0 in January, while New Zealand hasn't played any ODIs since March last year. The coach feels it is a boost that Kane Williamson won't be a part of the ODI series and Ross Taylor has been ruled out from the first ODI. "I think we have some good young fast bowlers who are coming through that maybe New Zealand haven't seen before. They maybe weren't expecting to see. We have got some good potential, guys like Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed are bowling nicely. We are excited about some of our fast bowlers," said Domingo.4

"It is a bit of a boost for us, not having (Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor) in the first game in particular. But we know that new players are always keen to establish themselves, so they will be highly motivated to do well," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

