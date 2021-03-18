Left Menu

I'm pretty sure nobody wants to play against us in the last eight of CL, says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said that nobody wants to play against them in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after defeating Atletico Madrid and sealing a quarter-finals spot.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:54 IST
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said that nobody wants to play against them in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after defeating Atletico Madrid and sealing a quarter-finals spot. Chelsea are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the second-leg match on Thursday.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson scored one goal each in the match to power the Premier League side into the quarter-finals of the competition. In the first-leg match, Chelsea had registered a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid. Ziyech scored in the 34th minute before Emerson added another goal to Chelsea's tally in the 90+4th minute.

"The guys play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge and glue to achieve special things. You can only do it with a special atmosphere," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying. "I'm pretty sure nobody wants to play against us in the last eight. It will be a big step but there's no need for us to be afraid," he added.

Interestingly, Chelsea has conceded just two goals in 13 games in all competitions since Tuchel took over on January 26. In the Premier League, Tuchel's men are placed on the fourth spot on the table with 51 points from 29 games. The table is topped by Manchester City, who have amassed 71 points from 30 games.

Chelsea will now take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

