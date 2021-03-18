Left Menu

I'll surely go for the knockout against Artysh Lopsan: Vijender

Indian unbeaten professional boxing legend Vijender Singh on Thursday hit the weight at weigh-in ahead of his eagerly awaited return to the ring against Russian opponent Artysh Lopsan.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:06 IST
I'll surely go for the knockout against Artysh Lopsan: Vijender
Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh (file image0. Image Credit: ANI

Indian unbeaten professional boxing legend Vijender Singh on Thursday hit the weight at weigh-in ahead of his eagerly awaited return to the ring against Russian opponent Artysh Lopsan. The weigh-in event saw Vijender and Lopsan take on each other in a heated face-off in Goa. The aggression that was missing in the first press conference was evident in this official weigh-in. The boxers looked in shape for the big showdown scheduled for Friday on the rooftop of Majestic Pride Casino Ship.

Sparks flew between the unbeaten Indian sensation Vijender and the 26-year-old Russian Lopsan as the confidence between the two boxers was at its roaring best. Speaking after the official weigh-in, Vijender said, "I'm excited to return to the ring and the weigh-in gives me confidence that I'm on the right path. I never think about my opponent and don't really care who I'm fighting. I'll surely go for the knockout and if not that, I'll make sure my every punch counts."

Lopsan on the other hand chose to keep his cards close to his chest, "I rather prefer my fists do the talking. We shall see in the ring what Vijender is capable of. I hope it is easy to work for me and I will be the first to end his unbeaten streak. I have trained hard, I'm confident and India is about to witness its star fall from grace." The dauntless Vijender set his weight at 75.1 Kgs while Lopsan's confidence showed through his weight which set at 76.2 Kgs.

Other Indian boxers who would be fighting the undercard fights looked all prepped up and confident to take on their opponents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'It takes one to know one' Putin retorts after Biden says he thinks he is a killer

President Vladimir Putin retorted on Thursday that it takes one to know one after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and already poor relations between Moscow and Washington sank to a new post-Cold War ...

EU to slap sanctions on Chinese officials over rights abuses in Xinjiang: Report

European Union officials have approved sanctions on Chinese officials, who are accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. The penalties were approved at preparatory meetings for next weeks Foreign Affairs Council, according to peo...

Merger of education regulators will happen this year: AICTE

Key structural reforms in the education sector, especially the merger of regulators leading to the creation of Higher Education Commission of India HECI, will happen this year, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said here on Thursday.The HECI...

Sebi bars Profit Money Advisor, its proprietor from securities mkt

Sebi on Thursday barred Profit Money Advisor and its proprietor from the securities market for carrying out unauthorised investment advisory activities.Among other directions, Profit Money Advisor PMA and its proprietor Prateek Singh have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021