I'll surely go for the knockout against Artysh Lopsan: Vijender

Indian unbeaten professional boxing legend Vijender Singh on Thursday hit the weight at weigh-in ahead of his eagerly awaited return to the ring against Russian opponent Artysh Lopsan. The weigh-in event saw Vijender and Lopsan take on each other in a heated face-off in Goa. The aggression that was missing in the first press conference was evident in this official weigh-in. The boxers looked in shape for the big showdown scheduled for Friday on the rooftop of Majestic Pride Casino Ship.

Sparks flew between the unbeaten Indian sensation Vijender and the 26-year-old Russian Lopsan as the confidence between the two boxers was at its roaring best. Speaking after the official weigh-in, Vijender said, "I'm excited to return to the ring and the weigh-in gives me confidence that I'm on the right path. I never think about my opponent and don't really care who I'm fighting. I'll surely go for the knockout and if not that, I'll make sure my every punch counts."

Lopsan on the other hand chose to keep his cards close to his chest, "I rather prefer my fists do the talking. We shall see in the ring what Vijender is capable of. I hope it is easy to work for me and I will be the first to end his unbeaten streak. I have trained hard, I'm confident and India is about to witness its star fall from grace." The dauntless Vijender set his weight at 75.1 Kgs while Lopsan's confidence showed through his weight which set at 76.2 Kgs.

Other Indian boxers who would be fighting the undercard fights looked all prepped up and confident to take on their opponents. (ANI)

