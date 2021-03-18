Left Menu

SA vs Pak: Proteas rest senior players for T20I series with eye on IPL

All-rounder Wihan Lubbe and pacer Lizaad Williams, on Thursday received their maiden call-ups to the Proteas men's squad.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:07 IST
South Africa limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma. Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Wihan Lubbe and pacer Lizaad Williams, on Thursday received their maiden call-ups to the Proteas men's squad. Lubbe has been included in the T20 squad while Williams has been named in both the ODI and T20 squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan at the end of this month.

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris have been rested for the T20I series against Pakistan, beginning April 10 and as a result, all these players would be able to participate in the Indian Premier League from the start. The ODI series against Pakistan is set to get over on April 7, and depending on the quarantine protocols, the Proteas players won't be missing much of the IPL. Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday named the squads to be captained by Temba Bavuma that will consist of 22 players for the ODI series and 17 for the T20I series. The extended squads are necessary in terms of CSA's Covid-19 protocols. The tour runs from April 2-16 and consists of three ODIs and four T20 International matches.

Sisanda Magala has also received the nod for both squads, while Migael Pretorius has been included in the T20 squad, both having previously been selected for various Proteas squads without being capped in a match. Kyle Verreynne, who has represented the Proteas in the ODI format returns to that squad and is also called up to the T20 team for the first time. There are recalls for batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the ODI squad to play Pakistan. The pair last appeared in 2019 and have since had to overcome injuries to contest for places in white-ball cricket.

Daryn Dupavillon also makes a return to the ODI squad after making his international debut in March of 2020. In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams. CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, commented: "We're very excited about these two squads that we have selected for our home tour against Pakistan. The ODI squad boasts the calibre of talent we have in South African Cricket and I'm really excited to see how they go about the series. We have enough experience within that squad to provide a good challenge to Pakistan when they arrive on our shores.

"The T20 squad is also a good indication of our depth as a cricket nation with the loss of some of the senior players to the IPL. We have a massive 18 months of T20 cricket coming up, with two ICC T20 World Cups for players to contest. We as a selection panel are looking forward to seeing what the new additions to the team will contribute to the Proteas' system," he added. Proteas ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.

Proteas T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe. (ANI)

