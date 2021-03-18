Left Menu

Cricket-Markram, Mulder return to South Africa ODI squad for Pakistan series

The matches will be played between April 2-7, and will be followed by a four-game Twenty20 International series, though Cricket South Africa has confirmed that players contracted to Indian Premier League sides will be released for the April 9 start of the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:20 IST
Opening batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will return to South Africa’s One-Day International squad for the first time in two years ahead of a three-match home series against Pakistan next month. Markram has not played since the World Cup in England having failed to transfer his test form into the 50-over format, while Mulder won the last of his 10 caps in the home series against Sri Lanka in March 2019.

Uncapped seamer Lizaad Williams and burley all-rounder Sisanda Magala are also included in the extended 22-man squad, which will be captained for the first time by Temba Bavuma. The matches will be played between April 2-7, and will be followed by a four-game Twenty20 International series, though Cricket South Africa has confirmed that players contracted to Indian Premier League sides will be released for the April 9 start of the competition.

"The ODI squad boasts the calibre of talent we have in South African cricket and I'm really excited to see how they go about the series. We have enough experience within that squad to provide a good challenge to Pakistan," convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a media release from Cricket South Africa.

"The T20 squad is also a good indication of our depth as a cricket nation with the loss of some of the senior players to the IPL." ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

Twenty20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe

