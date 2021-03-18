Left Menu

Team India qualifies for ITPF World Cup

The Indian tent pegging team has secured a place in ITPF International Tent Pegging Federation World Cup after a stupendous show at the qualifiers. Their hard work, dedication and relentless efforts have successfully augmented in securing a place for India in ITPF World Cup.

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:43 IST
The Indian tent pegging team has secured a place in ITPF (International Tent Pegging Federation) World Cup after a stupendous show at the qualifiers. Out of seven competitions held at qualifiers, India claimed six gold medals and one bronze.

India finished first in the tournament with a total of 515 points. Pakistan came second with 482.5 points and were followed by Nepal at third place with 457.5 points. Belarus and USA finished with 220.5 and 183.5 points respectively.

The Indian tent pegging team comprised Dinesh G Karlekar, B R Jena, Mohit Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Harikesh Singh.

Coach cum manager of Indian team, Ahmad Afsar, said, ''It has been an excellent experience for us and I am extremely delighted with the way our riders have performed all through the tournament. ''Their hard work, dedication and relentless efforts have successfully augmented in securing a place for India in ITPF World Cup.'' PTI AH AT AT

