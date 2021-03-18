Left Menu

Badminton-Indonesia urges probe into All England exclusion

The team were "withdrawn" from the prestigious tournament after they had been instructed by British health authorities to isolate for 10 days because a passenger on their flight to England tested positive for COVID-19, the BWF said on Wednesday. "I lament what happened to the Indonesian badminton team," minister Zainudin Amali said in a streamed conference on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:52 IST
Badminton-Indonesia urges probe into All England exclusion

Indonesia's sports minister has questioned the fairness of the exclusion of the country's badminton team from the All England Open and called on the national governing body to pursue the matter with the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The team were "withdrawn" from the prestigious tournament after they had been instructed by British health authorities to isolate for 10 days because a passenger on their flight to England tested positive for COVID-19, the BWF said on Wednesday.

"I lament what happened to the Indonesian badminton team," minister Zainudin Amali said in a streamed conference on Thursday. "It wasn't their fault, but they're bearing the brunt."

Zainudin told reporters he understood that a player of a different nationality on the same flight was still in the tournament, which started behind closed doors in Birmingham on Wednesday. "I urge the association to take measures so that we don't get treated this way," the minister added.

"If we stay silent -- like if we think there's indications of unfairness, injustice -- and we ignore it, we'll be seen as weak. "So I urge the association to take measures to question BWF and its Asia federation so that people know that we won't stand for it. We feel the injustice in our players."

The BWF said in a statement on Thursday that the player onboard with the Indonesian team, Neslihan Yigit of Turkey, was also withdrawn from the tournament. "This is a very unfortunate circumstance and something BWF and Badminton England did not wish for the Indonesian team and Yigit from Turkey," the BWF said.

Desra Percaya, Indonesia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, said that the team should be given a chance to get re-tested for COVID-19 and allowed to play if the results are negative. "I don't want this issue to be a roadblock in the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and the United Kingdom," he said.

The withdrawal attracted furor on social media on Thursday, with the hashtag #BWFMustBeResponsible trending on Twitter in Indonesia, where badminton is hugely popular and leading players are stars. Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) chief Agung Firman Sampurna said he respected the BWF's decision but was still holding out hope of a reprieve for the players.

"We'll still fight for it, maybe there's a room open for us to play at the tournament," he told reporters. "But if we don't, we don't have to feel bad. We're champions who are postponed." The BWF had said earlier on Wednesday that the tournament would take place with a full complement of players after delaying the start to allow the re-testing of some player samples for COVID-19.

The re-tests, all of which the BWF said returned negative results, were necessary after doubts were raised about the accuracy of the original batches of tests submitted by Badminton England. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, who won the All England Open men's doubles titles with Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in 2017 and 2018, said the Indonesian players had all tested negative upon arrival in England.

"BWF has failed to organise this matter," he said in an Instagram post. "If there are strict rules for entering Britain due to COVID, BWF should have put in place a bubble system that guarantees our safety." (Additional reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Johan Purnomo; Editing by Nick Mulvenney, Kim Coghill and Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur sees single-day spike of 3,796 new COVID-19 cases

With a single-day addition of 3,796 COVID-19 cases, the count of infections in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Thursday reached 1,82,552, an official said.Apart from the fresh cases, the district also reported 23 casualties that have raised...

'It takes one to know one' Putin retorts after Biden says he thinks he is a killer

President Vladimir Putin retorted on Thursday that it takes one to know one after U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and already poor relations between Moscow and Washington sank to a new post-Cold War ...

EU to slap sanctions on Chinese officials over rights abuses in Xinjiang: Report

European Union officials have approved sanctions on Chinese officials, who are accused of human rights abuses in Xinjiang province. The penalties were approved at preparatory meetings for next weeks Foreign Affairs Council, according to peo...

Merger of education regulators will happen this year: AICTE

Key structural reforms in the education sector, especially the merger of regulators leading to the creation of Higher Education Commission of India HECI, will happen this year, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said here on Thursday.The HECI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021