Indian tent pegging team qualifies for ITPF World Cup

Indian tent pegging team has secured a place in ITPF World Cup after a stupendous show at the World Cup qualifiers. Out of seven competitions held in the qualifiers, India clinched six gold medals and one bronze medal. India finished first in the tournament with a total of 515 points. Pakistan came second with 482.5 points followed by Nepal at third place with 457.5 points. Belarus and USA finished with 220.5 and 183.5 points respectively. The Indian tent pegging team comprised of Dinesh G Karlekar, BR Jena, Mohit Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Harikesh Singh.

Ahmad Afsar, coach and manager of the Indian team, said: "It has been an excellent experience for us and I am extremely delighted with the way our riders have performed all through the tournament. I would like to congratulate each member of our team and support staff. Their hard work, dedication and relentless efforts have successfully augmented in securing a place for India in ITPF World Cup. Proud to be a part of the glorious team and confident of doing well at the upcoming World Cup 2023." Abid Tarin, Board Member ITPF and Deputy Secretary General Asian Equestrian Federation, said: "It is a pleasure to witness the World Cup Qualifiers 2021 in India. As always, the warm hospitality and welcome extended by the National Equestrian Federation of India and the Organising Committee is beyond expectations. We have witnessed some top-level Tent Pegging at the event and the overall organisation of the event, fairness in the draw of lots and judging was totally transparent. We extend our gratitude to the National Equestrian Federation of India and the organising committee EquiWings."

A total of five teams including India, Belarus, USA, Pakistan and Nepal competed at World Cup Qualifiers held from March 16 to 18 at the Gautam Buddha University Equestrian Ground, Greater Noida. Rafat Bella, ITPF Board member from Sudan, and Mansoor Al Mahrouqi, ITPF board member from Oman, were part of the International Jury at the event. (ANI)

