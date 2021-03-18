Soccer-England recall Lingard, pick Watkins for World Cup qualifiers

Left Menu

England have recalled on-loan West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard and also named Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins in their 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland. Lingard, who has 24 caps but has not featured since 2019, has been one of West Ham's standout players since arriving from Manchester United on loan in January, with four goals and two assists in six matches.

England have recalled on-loan West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard and also named Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins in their 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Lingard, who has 24 caps but has not featured since 2019, has been one of West Ham's standout players since arriving from Manchester United on loan in January, with four goals and two assists in six matches. Watkins was rewarded with his first senior call-up for an impressive campaign in which he has scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League matches for Villa.

England manager Gareth Southgate named in-form Manchester United fullback Luke Shaw and Manchester City's John Stones as part of his back line, while leaving out Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. England face San Marino on March 25 before Group I matches against Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31).

England squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Nick Pope

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

