Left Menu

Soccer-England axe Alexander-Arnold, recall Lingard for World Cup qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad while recalling on-loan West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard for this month's World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland. Alexander-Arnold has been a regular in the England squad since breaking into the side ahead of the 2018 World Cup but Southgate said his form had cost him his spot.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:24 IST
Soccer-England axe Alexander-Arnold, recall Lingard for World Cup qualifiers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad while recalling on-loan West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard for this month's World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Alexander-Arnold has been a regular in the England squad since breaking into the side ahead of the 2018 World Cup but Southgate said his form had cost him his spot. "I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years," said the England manager.

"But I think he is getting close to that now. He has taken steps in the right direction. I am certain Trent will play a big part in the future," he added. Southgate has an abundance of options at right back and named Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Chelsea's Reece James for the upcoming games.

Attacking midfielder Lingard, who has 24 caps but has not featured since 2019, has shown signs of reviving his flagging career since moving from Manchester United to West Ham on loan in January, with four goals and two assists in six matches. Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named in the squad but is unlikely to be allowed to join up due to Germany's COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"We left him in the squad but at this moment it looks like quarantine rules in Germany will rule him out," Southgate said. "We are still investigating what is possible and we wanted to name him in the squad."

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins was rewarded with his first senior call-up for an impressive campaign in which he has scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League matches. Watkins will be the third-choice central striker behind regular starter and captain Harry Kane and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As expected, among the defenders Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Manchester City's John Stones were recalled after enjoying strong spells of form in the Premier League. England face San Marino in their Group I opener on March 25 before facing Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31).

England squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Nick Pope

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins (Writing by Simon Evans; reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suryakumar's maiden international fifty takes India to 185/8 against England

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8 in their fourth T20 International match against England here on Thursday.Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in...

Oman reports 577 new COVID-19 cases, 149,135 in total

Muscat Oman, March 18 ANIXinhua The Omani Health Ministry on Thursday announced 577 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 149,135, the official Oman News Agency reported.Meanwhile, 327 people recovered in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserves policy statement a day earlier.The tech-heavy Na...

Britain's BT to build fibre 'like fury' after regulator's greenlight

Britains BT said it would roll out fibre broadband to 20 million homes and businesses this decade after the regulator gave it flexibility on pricing needed to underpin the 12 billion pound 16.8 billion cost of the plan. Shares in the compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021