Left Menu

Federation Cup: Dhanalakshmi breaks PT Usha's meet record, eyes sprint double

S Dhanalakshmi (Tamil Nadu), who stunned Dutee Chand in the 100m final on Tuesday, emerged as the sprinter to beat in the women's 200m, clocking a Meet Record time of 23.26 seconds in the women's 200m semifinals in the 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports on Thursday.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:38 IST
Federation Cup: Dhanalakshmi breaks PT Usha's meet record, eyes sprint double
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

S Dhanalakshmi (Tamil Nadu), who stunned Dutee Chand in the 100m final on Tuesday, emerged as the sprinter to beat in the women's 200m, clocking a Meet Record time of 23.26 seconds in the women's 200m semifinals in the 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports on Thursday. Her victory over Hima Das (Assam) in the semifinal heats lifted her to the top 10 of the Indian all-time list. Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) won her semifinal heats in 24.07 seconds to raise expectations of a good final. It must be stated that both Hima Das (23.10) and Archana Suseendran (23.18) have faster times than the one blazed by Dhanalakshmi on Thursday.

Her time broke PT Usha's long-standing meet record of 22.80 seconds set in Chennai in 1998. Having run 24.05 seconds when finishing third in the Federation Cup here two years ago, she recorded 23.47 in the Tamil Nadu State Championships in Sivakasi on January 24, thus making it the second time she was dipping in under 23.50 seconds. Returning to competition after a long break, Swapna Barman won the Heptathlon with a total of 5636 points, her 1.82m High Jump making up for the 2:29.98 in the 800m. Mareena George (Kerala) finished second, a poor shot put performance denying her a shot at beating the 2018 Asian Games champion in the gruelling seven-event challenge.

The front-running Krishan Kumar (Haryana) beat back a stiff challenge over the last 100m by Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) in the men's 800m. Those trailing Krishan Kumar at the bell may have expected him to slow down but he chugged on. Ankesh Chaudhary stepped up the pace and even held the lead for a brief while on the home straight but he could not power on. Delhi's Chanda won the women's 800m in a personal best time of 2 minutes 2.57 seconds. It was the fastest time clocked by an Indian woman since Tintu Luka's 2:00.58 in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 17, 2016. It was a brave start-to-finish effort by Chanda, but she finished outside the Olympic Games qualification mark set at 1:59.50.

Lili Das (Bengal) moved up from sixth place with 150m left and timed her shift to the outside lane to a nicety to be able to slip past MR Poovamma (Karnataka) with only a few strides left for the finish. It was Lili Das' personal best time, too, the 2:02.98 improving on the 2:03.46 that she clocked in Guntur in July 2017. Poovamma (2:03.35) also earned her personal best. In fact, with Rachna (Haryana), Shalu Chaudhary (Delhi) and Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) also clocking their best times, the women's half-mile saw the top six runners attain new peaks respectively.

Talking of personal bests, Gracena Glistus Mery (Tamil Nadu) attained one with a 1.84m effort to win the women's High Jump. The 20-year-old cleared that height on her second attempt after having needed three tries to cross the bar when it was placed at 1.81m. Her previous best of 1.79m was achieved in the University trials in Bhubaneshwar on March 8. The last time an Indian woman jumped higher than Gracena Mery's 1.84m was back on June 3, 2017 when heptathlete Swapna Barman cleared 1.87m. The girl from Kanyakumari thus becomes the latest Indian high jumper to join the 1.80m club. Her clearance drew gasps since it was the height that was good for bronze medal in the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suryakumar's maiden international fifty takes India to 185/8 against England

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8 in their fourth T20 International match against England here on Thursday.Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in...

Oman reports 577 new COVID-19 cases, 149,135 in total

Muscat Oman, March 18 ANIXinhua The Omani Health Ministry on Thursday announced 577 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 149,135, the official Oman News Agency reported.Meanwhile, 327 people recovered in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserves policy statement a day earlier.The tech-heavy Na...

Britain's BT to build fibre 'like fury' after regulator's greenlight

Britains BT said it would roll out fibre broadband to 20 million homes and businesses this decade after the regulator gave it flexibility on pricing needed to underpin the 12 billion pound 16.8 billion cost of the plan. Shares in the compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021