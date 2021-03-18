Left Menu

Sport-Japan to allow athletes, coaches in under COVID-19 rules - Kyodo

Japan will allow professional athletes and coaches, including those with soccer and baseball teams, into the country if they undergo strict anti-coronavirus measures, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:52 IST
Sport-Japan to allow athletes, coaches in under COVID-19 rules - Kyodo

Japan will allow professional athletes and coaches, including those with soccer and baseball teams, into the country if they undergo strict anti-coronavirus measures, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Japan has temporarily suspended exemptions allowing foreign athletes into the country as it closed its borders to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Kyodo report said roughly 100 athletes and coaches have been unable to enter Japan with the J-League soccer season starting last month and the Nippon Professional Baseball season set to commence next week. It added that athletes and coaches will be given a "special circumstances" immigration exemption and must follow strict protocols and get tested regularly to train during their subsequent 14-day quarantine period.

Testing will be done every three to four days with athletes expected to stay in facilities where entire floors have been reserved for them. Those who test negative for the novel coronavirus through their quarantine period can join their teams for training or competition, the report added.

Japan is set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area on Sunday, ahead of the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been rescheduled to begin on July 23. More than 70,000 people - including athletes, coaches and media representatives - are expected to enter the country for the Games, Nikkei reported, citing estimates in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suryakumar's maiden international fifty takes India to 185/8 against England

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8 in their fourth T20 International match against England here on Thursday.Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in...

Oman reports 577 new COVID-19 cases, 149,135 in total

Muscat Oman, March 18 ANIXinhua The Omani Health Ministry on Thursday announced 577 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 149,135, the official Oman News Agency reported.Meanwhile, 327 people recovered in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserves policy statement a day earlier.The tech-heavy Na...

Britain's BT to build fibre 'like fury' after regulator's greenlight

Britains BT said it would roll out fibre broadband to 20 million homes and businesses this decade after the regulator gave it flexibility on pricing needed to underpin the 12 billion pound 16.8 billion cost of the plan. Shares in the compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021