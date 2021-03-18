Left Menu

Motor racing-Red Bull are ahead on performance, says Mercedes strategy head

He said it was "pretty evident" in testing that the new car was handling poorly while the Red Bull looked very stable and "planted" to the track, an observation reflected in the lap times. "It's also fair to say that we don't have answers as we are sat here now," added the strategist.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:57 IST
Motor racing-Red Bull are ahead on performance, says Mercedes strategy head
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Red Bull were the top team in testing and Formula One looks set for a close title battle, Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles said on Thursday.

Max Verstappen was quickest for Red Bull in two of the three days in Bahrain from March 12-14 while Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth title this year, covered fewer laps than anyone else. "I would say Red Bull are ahead on performance, they are the class act from the test," Vowles said in a video debrief on the Mercedes website (www.mercedesamgf1.com)

"But it is a test, it is not a race, and it is one event out of 23," he added. "Are we going to have a close season? I would say so. Red Bull are a fierce adversary, they've got a strong package and clearly came out of the box very, very quick."

Vowles said that across the season, on different tracks, Mercedes would move forwards and backwards relative to their rivals but would not be ahead when the season starts in Bahrain on March 28. He said it was "pretty evident" in testing that the new car was handling poorly while the Red Bull looked very stable and "planted" to the track, an observation reflected in the lap times.

"It's also fair to say that we don't have answers as we are sat here now," added the strategist. "Huge amounts of data available to us and now a long journey ahead to try and understand what was causing that." Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said that the wind had proved tricky but that others were clearly not struggling in the same way.

"We need to put quite a focus on understanding why the rear end was a bit weak, how we can get it more stable and predictable, and that work is going on now," he added. "Hopefully when we get to the race weekend it won't be so difficult for the drivers because they were having to work pretty hard to do the lap times that they were doing."

Mercedes have won the last seven drivers' and constructors' titles, while Red Bull won four in a row from 2010-13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suryakumar's maiden international fifty takes India to 185/8 against England

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8 in their fourth T20 International match against England here on Thursday.Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in...

Oman reports 577 new COVID-19 cases, 149,135 in total

Muscat Oman, March 18 ANIXinhua The Omani Health Ministry on Thursday announced 577 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total confirmed number in the sultanate to 149,135, the official Oman News Agency reported.Meanwhile, 327 people recovered in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserves policy statement a day earlier.The tech-heavy Na...

Britain's BT to build fibre 'like fury' after regulator's greenlight

Britains BT said it would roll out fibre broadband to 20 million homes and businesses this decade after the regulator gave it flexibility on pricing needed to underpin the 12 billion pound 16.8 billion cost of the plan. Shares in the compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021