Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund sign promising French teenager Coulibaly from PSG

Borussia Dortmund have signed teenage defender Soumaila Coulibaly from French champions Paris St-Germain on a long-term contract, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday. I'm grateful for the training I enjoyed at PSG," France under-18 player Coulibaly said in a statement https://www.bvb.de/News/Uebersicht/Borussia-Dortmund-verpflichtet-Soumaila-Coulibaly on Dortmund's website.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:58 IST
Soccer-Dortmund sign promising French teenager Coulibaly from PSG

Borussia Dortmund have signed teenage defender Soumaila Coulibaly from French champions Paris St-Germain on a long-term contract, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday. The 17-year-old centre back, who is a PSG academy product and has yet to play at senior level, will join Dortmund for the 2021-22 campaign.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to play for such a traditional club in the future. I'm grateful for the training I enjoyed at PSG," France under-18 player Coulibaly said in a statement https://www.bvb.de/News/Uebersicht/Borussia-Dortmund-verpflichtet-Soumaila-Coulibaly on Dortmund's website. "But I think this move is now the best step for me. I had offers from other clubs, but when I spoke to the BVB officials, I knew straight away that this was the right club for me. I can't wait to get started."

Coulibaly has regularly trained with PSG's senior squad and is recovering from a knee injury sustained in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensuring our brand adopts new ways of reaching out to consumer: Ritu Kumar

Veteran couturier Ritu Kumar believes the coronavirus pandemic-hit 2020 was a perplexing year that put everyone to test, but hopes people will utilise this new year to push boundaries.Kumar is walking the talk with her new collection Mismat...

Mamata vows to 'shake BJP govt at Centre' after winning Bengal polls

Alleging Bharatiya Janata Party of distributing cash to lure voters and loot votes at the poll-bound state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people not to accept money being distributed by the BJP and spelt out h...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields scale new heights, tech drop pressures Wall St

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit 14-month peaks on Thursday, putting fresh pressure on technology stocks, as markets reversed some moves from their initial reactions to the Federal Reserves policy statement a day earlier.The tech-heavy Na...

Ind vs Eng, 4th T20I: Surya's class and Iyer's blitz propels hosts to 185/8

Batting for the first time in international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav hit a classy 31-ball 57 to ensure India posted a competitive 1858 in the fourth T20I against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. If Surya showed nerves...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021