India score 185/8 against England in 4th T20I
Invited to bat, India posted 185 for eight against England in the fourth T20 International here on Thursday.Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the home team with a 31-ball 57 while Shreyas Iyer blazed away to 37 off 18 deliveries. Brief scores India 1858 in 20 overs Suryakumar Yadav 57, Shreyas Iyer 37 Jofra Archer 433.PTI | Dadri | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:07 IST
Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the home team with a 31-ball 57 while Shreyas Iyer blazed away to 37 off 18 deliveries. England lead the five-match series 2-1. Brief scores: India: 185/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57, Shreyas Iyer 37; Jofra Archer 4/33).
