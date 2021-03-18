Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland ring changes for England Six Nations clash

Jacob Stockdale is back on the left wing, his first appearance since the Autumn Nations Cup in December, while the front row comprises Dave Kilcoyne, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong. Josh van der Flier also starts at openside flanker with Will Connors out injured, while CJ Stander will play his final game for Ireland as the blindside flanker.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:13 IST
Rugby-Ireland ring changes for England Six Nations clash
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made several changes to his team to face England in their final Six Nations match in Dublin on Saturday, with experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray back in the starting lineup alongside skipper Johnny Sexton.

Bundee Aki comes in at inside centre with Garry Ringrose injured while Robbie Henshaw is at outside centre in the lineup announced on Thursday. Jacob Stockdale is back on the left wing, his first appearance since the Autumn Nations Cup in December, while the front row comprises Dave Kilcoyne, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong.

Josh van der Flier also starts at openside flanker with Will Connors out injured, while CJ Stander will play his final game for Ireland as the blindside flanker. Ireland are second in the table on 11 points and cannot overhaul leaders Wales (19), while holders England are fourth on 10.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps 14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps 10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 98 caps

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps 1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps 5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps 17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps 19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps 21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps 23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary's College) 28 caps

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19 spread

A high-level committee of the Puducherry Health department on Thursday recommended temporary closure of schools and ramping up testing in the union territory among various precautionary measures in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in recen...

Telangana MLC poll: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after 3 rounds of counting

The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi was ahead of her nearest BJP rival after three rounds as counting of votes in the election to two Telangana Legislative Council seats from graduates ...

Amarinder confident Navjot Singh Sidhu will rejoin his Cabinet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed confidence that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in his Cabinet, nearly two years after the cricketer-turned-politician quit the government after being divested of a key portfolio.Sing...

UK regulator chief says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits firmly outweigh risks

The benefits of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine firmly outweigh the risks, the head of Britains medicines regulator on Thursday said after five reports of rare blood clots in the brain after receiving the shot.A causal relationship w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021