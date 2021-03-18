Rugby-Ireland ring changes for England Six Nations clash

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made several changes to his team to face England in their final Six Nations match in Dublin on Saturday, with experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray back in the starting lineup alongside skipper Johnny Sexton.

Bundee Aki comes in at inside centre with Garry Ringrose injured while Robbie Henshaw is at outside centre in the lineup announced on Thursday. Jacob Stockdale is back on the left wing, his first appearance since the Autumn Nations Cup in December, while the front row comprises Dave Kilcoyne, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong.

Josh van der Flier also starts at openside flanker with Will Connors out injured, while CJ Stander will play his final game for Ireland as the blindside flanker. Ireland are second in the table on 11 points and cannot overhaul leaders Wales (19), while holders England are fourth on 10.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 10 caps 14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 92 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 51 caps 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 30 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 33 caps 10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College) 98 caps

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 88 caps 1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 42 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 20 caps 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 48 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 62 caps 5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 21 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 50 caps 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 30 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 19 caps Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps 17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 108 caps

18. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps 19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 2 caps

20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 74 caps 21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps

22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps 23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary's College) 28 caps

