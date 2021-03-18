Left Menu

All England Open: Sindhu marches into quarters, Praneeth crashes out

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the All England Open after registering a comprehensive straight-games win over Denmark's Line Christophersen.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:35 IST
All England Open: Sindhu marches into quarters, Praneeth crashes out
India shuttler PV Sindhu (file image) . Image Credit: ANI

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday progressed to the quarterfinals of the All England Open after registering a comprehensive straight-games win over Denmark's Line Christophersen. Sindhu, the reigning World Champion, dominated the encounter and moved to the next round with ease as she defeated Christophersen 21-8, 21-8 in just 25 minutes.

The 25-year-old had the upper hand in the clash right from the start and did not give her opponent any chance to gain points easily. Meanwhile, there was disappointment for India in men's singles as Sai Praneeth lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen after winning the first game.

World number two Axelsen came out all guns blazing in the second and third game to clinch the match 15-21, 21-12, 21-12 in 52 minutes. Earlier in the day, Lakshya Sen had advanced to the last eight while HS Prannoy crashed out of the competition.

Sen defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21-17 in his second-round contest while world number one Kento Momota defeated Prannoy 21-15, 21-14 in their clash. While Lakshya's match got over inside 53 minutes, Momota made light work of Prannoy and he defeated the Indian in just 48 minutes.

Saina Nehwal also made an exit from the tournament on Thursday after retiring hurt during the second game of her first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Danish badminton player Mia Blichfeldt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19 spread

A high-level committee of the Puducherry Health department on Thursday recommended temporary closure of schools and ramping up testing in the union territory among various precautionary measures in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in recen...

Telangana MLC poll: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after 3 rounds of counting

The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi was ahead of her nearest BJP rival after three rounds as counting of votes in the election to two Telangana Legislative Council seats from graduates ...

Amarinder confident Navjot Singh Sidhu will rejoin his Cabinet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed confidence that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in his Cabinet, nearly two years after the cricketer-turned-politician quit the government after being divested of a key portfolio.Sing...

UK regulator chief says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits firmly outweigh risks

The benefits of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine firmly outweigh the risks, the head of Britains medicines regulator on Thursday said after five reports of rare blood clots in the brain after receiving the shot.A causal relationship w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021