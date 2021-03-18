Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Title rivals can capitalise on Inter postponement to apply pressure

Pioli has been keen to reiterate that qualification for next season's Champions League, rather than a title tilt, is Milan's goal this season, but the chance at least to apply pressure on their great rivals should not be passed up. Champions Juventus have just domestic honours to fight for after exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the second season in a row last week, with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helping his side respond against Cagliari last weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:43 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Title rivals can capitalise on Inter postponement to apply pressure

AC Milan and Juventus can capitalise on the postponement of Inter Milan's game with Sassuolo due to a COVID-19 outbreak to apply some pressure at the top of the Serie A standings ahead of the upcoming international break.

Inter announced on Thursday that two more of their players had contracted COVID-19, taking the number of positive tests within Antonio Conte's squad to four, with local health authorities postponing all playing activity at the club for four days. That means their clash with Sassuolo on Saturday has been cancelled, opening the door for the chasing pack to close the gap at the top.

Milan face a tough trip to Fiorentina, who are desperate to turn their season around under Cesare Prandelli, and victory in Florence would move Stefano Pioli's side six points behind leaders Inter. Pioli has been keen to reiterate that qualification for next season's Champions League, rather than a title tilt, is Milan's goal this season, but the chance at least to apply pressure on their great rivals should not be passed up.

Champions Juventus have just domestic honours to fight for after exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the second season in a row last week, with a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helping his side respond against Cagliari last weekend. "After the Champions League exit, we reacted on the pitch," defender Giorgio Chiellini said this week.

"It is time to keep our heads down and stay united, showing that we want to perform and that we believe until the end." Benevento, Juve's opponents on Sunday, are without a win in their last 11 league games and are in danger of being dragged into a relegation fight.

AS Roma host Napoli in the final match of the weekend with both teams battling to finish in the top four. Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso remains under pressure after an inconsistent season, but building on their surprise win at Milan last weekend will appease some disgruntled supporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19 spread

A high-level committee of the Puducherry Health department on Thursday recommended temporary closure of schools and ramping up testing in the union territory among various precautionary measures in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in recen...

Telangana MLC poll: Former PM Narasimha Rao's daughter ahead after 3 rounds of counting

The ruling TRS candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Raos daughter S Vani Devi was ahead of her nearest BJP rival after three rounds as counting of votes in the election to two Telangana Legislative Council seats from graduates ...

Amarinder confident Navjot Singh Sidhu will rejoin his Cabinet

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed confidence that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back in his Cabinet, nearly two years after the cricketer-turned-politician quit the government after being divested of a key portfolio.Sing...

UK regulator chief says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits firmly outweigh risks

The benefits of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine firmly outweigh the risks, the head of Britains medicines regulator on Thursday said after five reports of rare blood clots in the brain after receiving the shot.A causal relationship w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021